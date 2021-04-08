US firms ignore China’s human rights violations
Delta Airlines has regular flights to and from China. Home Depot invested hundreds of millions of dollars in China. Coca-Cola annually earns billions from trade with China.
Major League Baseball just signed a massive deal with China’s TenCent corporation — a company directly linked to the Chinese Communist party leadership.
But after the Georgia state legislature passed an election integrity law the leaders of these American entities expressed outrage. They threatened Georgia, and Georgians, with economic consequences. Plainly, corporate America and professional sports want to use their power to influence values.
Would it be too much to ask these leaders where the Chinese treatment of the Uyghurs, and other Chinese ethnic Muslims, falls on their value scale?
Is it too much to ask that these same leaders protest the oppression of minorities in other countries where they do business? If you’re going to embrace protest, then embrace it for all injustices.
The United States needs to take a strong stance on freedom if we’re to retain our credibility in the eyes of the rest of the world.
Alan Waters
La Marque
‘Action civics’ sounds like a good idea to me
When I began to read Loretta Robert’s commentary on the “Civics Secures Democracy Act,” I immediately became suspicious (“Teaching ‘action civics’ is a threat to our nation,” The Daily News, April 2). When she claimed the legislation was “radical,” I became more suspicious.
I thought to myself, is there something wrong with encouraging our students to be more politically active and engaged?
Being curious, I looked up this proposed legislation recently introduced in Congress. Based on Robert’s characterization of the legislation as “radical,” I was shocked to see that the bill was introduced by a bipartisan, bicameral group of legislators, including Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, and U.S. Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, both staunch conservative Republicans.
The act would provide a variety of grants to support and expand access to civics and history education. Having taught U.S. history at the college level for 30 years, I’m frequently concerned about the paucity of knowledge today’s students have about our history and the fundamentals of how our democratic republic works.
The Jan. 6 insurrection was a stark warning that our republic and our democracy are fragile and at risk. It’s crucial that our students be civically minded, civically responsible and civically engaged. This proposed legislation sounds like a good idea to me.
Steven Sewell
Texas City
Vote for Jay Cunningham as a trustee for CCISD
I’m proud to endorse Trustee Jay Cunningham for District 5 in the upcoming trustee election for Clear Creek Independent School District.
As a former Clear Creek ISD superintendent, parent and current grandparent of a student in the district, few can compare to Cunningham’s commitment to children in helping them flourish through planning strategically, fiscal responsibility by reducing the tax rate 13 cents, providing staff the resources necessary to do their job, approving policies that reflect the conservative values of our community and holding the superintendent accountable.
These responsibilities I’ve listed above outline the primary job of a Clear Creek ISD board trustee. His ability to listen and build community, discern and make tough decisions and engage and maintain high visibility make Cunningham a viable candidate to continue his work in helping the district improve.
As you know, voting isn’t a spectator sport, so please join me in voting for Trustee Jay Cunningham, District 5. Early voting is April 19 through April 27, and Election Day is May 1.
Greg Smith
League City
