We continue to witness a stream of edicts from the newly minted administration from Kingdom DC that aren't founded in common sense or alignment with laws in place nor questioned by news outlets.
Take the stance of unprotected borders. Do we want to further open doors to undetected virus introduction into our country? Do we want the cartels to have added incentive to further infiltrate our business and politics?
Look at the jobs that have and will be slashed in the midst of a global pandemic. Can't we watch the beauty of capitalism to mandate our energy use based on good sense guidelines?
Is it so easy to further allow China to undermine our nation from the darkness? Is a man a woman or vice versa? Is it OK to hide the evidence of a presidential candidate's improprieties before elections? Is it American for 90 percent of news purveyors total disregard for the truth?
"The Big Lie" as noted in Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" has been well executed by the socialist, democrat left against our republic.
Ellen Christie
Galveston
(1) comment
My guess Ms. Christie, is it will all work out. No lie lives forever, and Bejing Joe is one old aged lie, shoved down the throats of Americans, by secret, devious plans of deceit, deception, and duplicity! It will all work out somewhere down the line!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.