In response to Laura Elder’s excellent editorial ("Galveston needs to change its boozy tourism branding," The Daily News, Sept. 19, 2022,) encouraging our community to do more than just “shrug our shoulders when it comes to blatant over-drinking and driving during festivals,” the Galveston Island Humane Society’s PAWS Gala committee has done that.
It started this vital initiative in 2018 during the annual PAWS Gala fundraiser at the Galveston Island Convention Center. Securing sponsors for the program and partnering with Uber, we publicized and promoted that any guest too inebriated to drive — and who resided on Galveston Island — could have a complimentary ride home, including gratuity for the driver, and their car would be kept securely in the convention center garage overnight. This initiative has been very popular.
The committee remains confident that we’ve created and maintain an environment where our guests could enjoy themselves knowing they have a viable option for not only getting themselves home safely, but knowing that they can’t harm someone else if they were on the road driving.
We welcome the opportunity to share with other organizations that host events and serve alcohol how we established and continue to offer this life-saving service.
Cynthia McEldowney-Parsons
For the Galveston Humane Society PAWS Gala Committee
