In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against displaying the Confederate flag in Walker v. Texas, Sons of Confederate Veterans. Further, even earlier in 2009, the same court ruled monuments in a public park are a form of government speech in Pleasant Grove City v. Summum. So, we know that Galveston’s Confederate statue is government speech.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry and the commissioners are saying they're OK with displaying the two different Confederate flags that are on the statue. Indeed the plaque on the Jim Crow-era Confederate monument is a central feature of the monument. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rejected the Confederate flag-bearing plate, saying too many people find the flag offensive. Henry and commissioners have fought removing the statue back to 2015 as this paper documents. They've refused to put this item on their agenda.
This monument should no longer stand as a memorial to the majority good-old-boy brotherhood. Public spaces belong to all. Texas had 29 Jim Crow laws forcing segregation and disenfranchisement of African Americans. These laws were designed to rewrite history, to essentially justify the rise of racial apartheid and segregation.
Kenneth Macpherson
Galveston
