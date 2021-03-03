Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz need to pass the American Rescue Plan. In 2020, the Democratic House passed the second COVID relief bill in May and the Republican Senate dragged its feet until December.
The election came and the White House and Senate were lost. Had Cornyn, Cruz and the Grand Old Party been wearing their thinking caps, they would've fast-tracked that bill before the election.
The second stimulus was too little, too late as the gross domestic product shrank by 3.5 percent in 2020. This isn't the time to play politics with our nation's recovery. GOP complaints that the bill is too expensive ring false coming from a party that blew the deficit to historic highs by 2019 before COVID.
Republicans' complaints of a liberal wish list are laughable as their "Big Business" policies made Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Ma even wealthier.
Economics 101 shows those with lower incomes spend more in these situations. This bill aids folks and small businesses that need it. The direct payments, child tax credits, unemployment, COVID and school funds will be immediately circulated back into the economy. Randy Weber voted against those in need. Let's hope our senators do better.
Kirk Jopowicz
Galveston
(1) comment
Only 9% of the bill is pandemic related. The rest is pork and bailout for Blue states and cities for pre-pandemic bad decisions.
Unless they can pare it down VOTE NO on this bill.
Democrats are playing games with this bill. Nothing new. Anyone who votes against this junk will become election cycle fodder.
Kirk Jopowicz will then post, "Oh Heavens! How can you vote for Randy Weber? He voted against those in need!"
No, he voted against a pork laden bill that reeks of political payback for Democrats.
