Republicans perpetuating ‘phony’ border crisis
Yes, there’s a crisis at the border, and it’s borne by the men, women and children of Central America who are fleeing the violence, hunger and fears wrought by fascistic governments and the cartels that prosper in those states.
How did this come into being? There’s a long history of outside interference in the political affairs in those countries, predating even the era of the Banana Republics. More recently, the Reagan Republicans’ criminal Iran Contra deal brought weapons and training to the oligarchs in Central America, guaranteeing the destruction of nascent democratic movements and continual violence and oppression of the people — a violent environment rooted in a criminal act 40 years ago, and the refugees continue to come here.
The border isn’t a crisis for the United States. Immigrants who arrive are young, healthy and willing to work. Gov. Greg Abbott cut off unemployment funding to force people back to low-paying jobs. Apparently, there’s plenty of work to do in entry-level positions.
Republicans continue to bray about a phony-baloney crisis, so they can build their phony-baloney wall and perpetuate their phony-baloney lies bashing the Democrats. The actual humanitarian crisis is perpetuated by the Republicans.
John Allen
Galveston
La Marque is moving toward what the people want
The people of La Marque voted this year for change, and here it is. Now, it’s time for all of us to give the new mayor and new city councilmen and women the opportunity to implement this change.
The people that resigned weren’t elected by us and obviously going in another direction from the mayor (“More La Marque employees resign after city manager departs,” The Daily News, July 3).
The acting city manager, Chaise Cary, said “the city would continue to operate normally despite the changes in leadership.” He stated, “Our commitment to the people of La Marque is stronger today than yesterday. We are moving forward, focused on the future and long-term prosperity of La Marque.”
It’s time for the people of La Marque to move forward and support the people elected.
Finally, get involved with your city government. Attend the La Marque City Council meetings either in-person, via Zoom, or watch on Municipal TV (Channel 16).
Patricia Trevisani
La Marque
The way some treat Galveston beaches is inexcusable
On the night of the Fourth of July, we went to the beach on the West End to watch fireworks. There was a group of 10 or so cars congregated and shooting fireworks. They also spent the night taking turns doing doughnuts all over the beach, demolishing what was a smooth, packed surface.
If I could’ve attached a picture here, I would show the pile of garbage they left.
Words can’t describe the discouragement and resentment this kind of blatant disrespect creates for those of us who own property here and have actual respect for the beach. Inexcusable.
Adrian Raymer
Hickory Creek
