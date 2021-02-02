In response to the editorial ("Lawmakers must fix, not privatize, US Postal Service," The Daily News, Feb. 2): As a retired postal service employee, I agree the postal service needs to be fixed.
The area that needs the most help is in management. It was unbelievable the amount of overtime spent because someone else didn't want to do their job.
Bill Hall
Schertz
