Dear Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn: President Trump stated he was "proud to shut down the government over the wall" and it could last for "months or even years." Thousands of federal workers have missed their paychecks because of Trump's shutdown.
It's time to stop this petulant president now. Please approve the proposal to increase funding for border security, but allocate no additional money for a physical barrier — that would be a waste of money.
The people are counting on you to send a clear message that temper tantrums will not be be tolerated and are no way to lead our great nation.
Timothy Hied
Galveston
