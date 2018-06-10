I am in complete agreement with those who have written to oppose the new comics. We can certainly do better than this! Let's have the old comics back, please.
I realize I am from an older generation, but humor is humor and some of these new ones are not funny ... not even worth reading.
Clair Williams
League City
