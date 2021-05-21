Gov. Greg Abbott prohibited mask mandates ("Abbott prohibits governments from mandating masks," The Daily News, May 19). He believes, "Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices." At a previous occasion he stated that education, not regulations, is all we need to do right.
Will he complete his quest for our freedom and prohibit laws and regulations like zoning, building ordinances, public health rules, fraud protections and speed limits? Some may argue that those are needed to protect others from harm.
While the same could be said for wearing masks during a pandemic, isn't it more important not to infringe on our right to be free to act as each of us sees fit?
The governor knows that if it's up to each of us, none of us would do anything that could harm others. Everyone of us cares for others enough not to cause harm to anyone. We don't need laws, be governed, to do right.
No need for taxes to spend money on passing and enforcing laws we don't need. Heck, if we are really free we won't even need a governor to tell us what not to do, would we?
Gerhard Meinecke
Dickinson
