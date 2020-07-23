The use of unidentified federal officers in unmarked cars to snatch people off the street in Portland, Oregon, is completely wrong and worrisome. It's something that should concern us all.
If federal agents are allowed to do this in Portland, what's to stop them from coming to Texas and similarly detaining people without identifying themselves, without the approval or cooperation of local authority, and without oversight?
This is blatantly unconstitutional and while today those targeted are citizens protesting for police reform, tomorrow it could be anyone who runs afoul of the government in power — whether the cause be a left- or right-wing issue.
Christopher Smith
Galveston
