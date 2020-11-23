Donald Trump wants the American people to think he's a “macho man.”
If he truly wants to be perceived as being macho, he needs to stand up, acknowledge the truth and tell his base and the rest of the country, “Hey, I did the best I could to win this election, but I lost. Congratulations, President-elect Biden. I will work with you in every way I can — for America and for the American people.”
That would be macho. That would be presidential.
Instead, he's acting like a spoiled toddler, a bully, a little rich boy who always gets his way. His current behavior is saying, “If I can’t have it, no one will have it. If I can’t win, neither will America. If it isn’t going to be mine, I’ll just tear it up.”
Someone needs to tell him — this isn't macho.
His actions make it obvious that he doesn’t care about how many people are dying during his tantrum. He only cares about getting his way. Grow up, Mr. President. Lead or at least get out of the way.
L. Davied Bond
Bacliff
Macho to concede to fraud? No, L. Davied Bond.
Be patient. Liberals think their scheme was without flaw. They are sadly mistaken.
A MAN stands up for RIGHT! A MAN fights against EVIL schemes! A MAN follows the will of GOD! That's MACHO!
Where is the fraud Carlos. The only illegal ballots I have read about were cast for Trump. So where is your fraud.
President Trump said his administration would cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to the White House.
I'm kind of liking the way things are going so far. We have a delusional Nut job in the White House who lost an election, and now is trying to keep his job with a coup (I'm not even trying to hide it Clown Coup). Then you have the Lawyer Clowns, hired by the Nut Job making up anything and everything that comes to mind, to try and overturn the election. Everyday these clowns file law suits with outrageous claims that end up being flushed down the toilet by Judges. I hope the Nut Job grows a pair, and decides he's not going anywhere, and stays in the White House until they come and drag him out and escort him to jail. That will be the perfect ending to my story. The End
