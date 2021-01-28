Several articles and comments recently alluded to the ongoing impeachment of former President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. The underlying purpose is to prevent Trump from ever being a candidate for president again.
It seems these authors have a very short memory as to how a person becomes the candidate of a political party. A person goes through a lengthy process debating, etc., among numerous other candidates, preliminary voting in the political parties before becoming the final candidate to challenge the opposing candidate of the other party, Republican and Democrat.
The American people through their votes decide who the candidates will be to represent their party. Not the House of Representatives or the Senate.
Foster Spurlock
Galveston
Editor's note: A vote of the Senate could bar former President Trump from seeking office again, although such a decision would be open to appeal. A majority of both houses could bar his candidacy under the 14th Amendment by declaring he engaged in insurrection or rebellion, according to legal scholars cited by the Reuters news service.
Article I Section 3 of the Constitution puts additional possible remedies in the hands of the Senate: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments,” the Constitution reads. “No Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.” It goes on to say that “Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States.”
In other words, the Senate holds the power to convict Trump and remove him from office, and must do so with a two-thirds majority vote. The Senate can also disqualify him from holding future office if he is convicted, but the Constitution doesn’t specify whether that would also require a two-thirds majority vote.
The votes aren't there, Jim and setting a bar lower than 2/3 sets a dangerous precedent.
