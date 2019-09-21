“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution of the United States of America.”
These words, written 232 years ago, are the Preamble to our Constitution.
Constitution week, which runs through Tuesday, is a time to celebrate the signing of this important document. Read beyond the Preamble to understand the structure of the three branches of government. Study the Amendments and the Bill of Rights. Know your Constitution.
— George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Galveston
