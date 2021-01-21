In response to the commentary by Cathy Gillentine ("I hope my friends can kick their Trump habits," The Daily News, Jan. 19): It's unfortunate that as other journalists you don't respect differing opinions.
There was never a hearing in a court of law substantiating the facts one way or another. The only thing the court ruled on was jurisdiction, so claiming one side or the other to be factual, is highly questionable.
I do support Trump; not only because of his stance against abortion, which is no way comparable to lying. We execute people for killing, but not for lying or there would be no journalists.
All my friends who are Trump supporters are hardworking, God fearing, generous to others and patriotic Americans, but not all my friends are Trump supporters, and I accept that, and I don't feel the need to change them because they support a different political party than I do.
I'm disappointed in your insinuation that Republicans aren't good people because they're not Democrats.
Judge not.
Christina Best
Galveston
(1) comment
Cathy Gillentine is entitled to her opinion but it is interlaced with fraudulent claims. Does she get it from television, social media, or what? A Christian Conservative needs to sit with her and show that Trump supporters do not resemble what she wrote. I'll pray for Cathy. Will you?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.