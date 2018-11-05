Galveston Island, with its spirit of helping, has an active veteran community. Two jewels on the island are the Gulf Coast Center, with Heather Melton as its veteran volunteer coordinator for veterans services, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 with Cmdr. Michael Caballero at the helm.
Honoring them this veteran’s month is so appropriate. They do so much, so quietly, for our veterans. Heather works diligently seeing that veterans are connected to the many services offered by the Gulf Coast Center. Michael has brought the post into a community gathering place with Tuesday night hamburgers, Friday night steaks, and Tejano Saturday Nights during the month. These activities are open to the public.
If you'e a veteran, get to know the both of them. They're privy to so many services of which we’re unaware. They can help maneuver bureaucracy, share information, and access benefits for you.
Lots of activities available for us to honor veterans this month, attend and participate whenever you can.
Marilyn Harris
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.