Recently, The Daily News updated the status of the two lighted pedestrian crosswalks on Seawall Boulevard and stated more crosswalks of this type are planned for other locations ("Galveston works to repair lighted seawall crosswalks," The Daily News, Dec. 16).
I bit my tongue and didn’t say anything previously when this was a hot topic, but I didn't agree with the design.
However, since more crosswalks of this type are in the works, I want someone to consider what I think would make them safer for pedestrians.
Adding overhead traffic lights at each crossing would catch vehicle drivers’ attention a lot better, since this is the norm for traffic lights in Galveston and most areas in the United States.
Richard White
Bayou Vista
