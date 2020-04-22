Being a rather recent transplant to the Houston/Galveston area, I feel lucky to be able to benefit from the excellent newspapers — The Daily News and the Houston Chronicle.
In particular, I pass the word on to my friends in Louisiana and Mississippi how much I enjoy our “local paper.”
At this time, I wish to thank the publisher and editors for their commentaries on April 18 ("Never forget the value of cheer," "Follow the rules and don't gather in groups," and "On a father's lessons for his accidental son"). I agree with Dave Mathews’ editorial about “following the rules” at this time of the pandemic.
It was a delight to read what Leonard Woolsey and Michael A. Smith shared about their personal histories and the significant people who influenced them and taught them so much.
The stories they shared and their life lessons are truly interesting and a source of inspiration.
Thank you for your articles and also for your dedication to this excellent periodical that serves us residents in such an important way.
Maris P. Helfrich
Galveston
Editor's note: Welcome to Galveston County and thank you for reading The Daily News.
