John Cornyn, Ted Cruz, and Randy Weber are willfully ignoring Trump’s serious breach of the Constitution.
Name calling and insults from Cornyn on Twitter don't change the fact that Donald J. Trump is using the levers of government to frame up his political opponents. It’s unconstitutional and therefore illegal. It’s not a joke. It’s a serious crime. It’s an abuse of power.
These are very, very serious crimes. When you try to deliberately frame somebody and you use the institutions of government to do it and you try to enlist foreign governments in your frame up, those are extremely serious crimes.
Time is of the essence. Trump is a dangerous threat to national security and everything America stands for.
Our representatives must impeach Trump or resign. Their oath of office demands it.
April Mitchell
La Marque
