I believe Craig Brown would make a great mayor because he cares about us. When I was serving on the Breakers condo homeowners association in 2018, I contacted the mayor and all six city council members about construction of a hotel next door.
Brown was the only one that responded and he reached out via a phone call trying to help us understand building codes and variances. I didn't even live in his district, but he was willing to listen and try to explain the cumbersome process.
I've closely followed his pronouncements during the past six months of our COVID-19 ordeal, and he always seems concerned about all of us while trying to navigate the choppy waters of public health versus economic necessity — and it isn't easy.
So, vote for Craig Brown.
Mary Ferris
Galveston
