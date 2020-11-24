I believe Craig Brown would make a great mayor because he cares about us. When I was serving on the Breakers condo homeowners association in 2018, I contacted the mayor and all six city council members about construction of a hotel next door.

Brown was the only one that responded and he reached out via a phone call trying to help us understand building codes and variances. I didn't even live in his district, but he was willing to listen and try to explain the cumbersome process.

I've closely followed his pronouncements during the past six months of our COVID-19 ordeal, and he always seems concerned about all of us while trying to navigate the choppy waters of public health versus economic necessity — and it isn't easy.

So, vote for Craig Brown.

Mary Ferris

Galveston

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription