In response to the letter by Judy Glaister ("Change in the comics not appreciated," The Daily News, May 29): I'm with Judy! She hit the nail on the head with our routine and comics.
Bring them all back or I'll leave and go to the Houston Chronicle where I know they still are.
Reading them with my coffee is part of my daily entertainment, as I'm a disabled veteran.
Frank Godek
Bayou Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.