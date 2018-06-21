I've been taking The Daily News for 23 years, and been very happy with it. I read the paper from beginning to end each morning over breakfast, but save the comics for last to start my day with a smile.
But now I have to jump on the crummy comics bandwagon. They're horrible!
Why on earth did you change them? You should have at least taken a poll with your readers before doing it. What were you people thinking? Who among you is responsible for ruining my day now? Shame on you!
Ruth Lacquement
Texas City
