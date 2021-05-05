An editorial by this newspaper ("Please note our deadline for election-related letters, columns," The Daily News, April 27) announcing the deadline for letters supporting political candidates states, "In every election, just as voters go to the polls, we get last-minute allegations of facts we can’t verify. Publishing those sorts of opinion pieces that late in a campaign would be unfair because it leaves the candidate without the opportunity to respond.
The bottom line is we just don’t do that."
You're lying to your readers. The Daily News does exactly that.
Three days before Election Day, this newspaper printed a column by Angel Maredia that makes scores of unsupported and obviously false accusations ("GOP endorsing unqualified candidates puts children at risk," The Daily News, April 28).
This is one more example why your north county subscriber base is so weak. Too many county residents just don't trust this newspaper.
Norman Pappous
League City
Editor's note: The writer used an excerpt to create a specious argument. Conveniently omitted was: "The Daily News has a long-standing policy against publishing letters and guest columns backing or attacking candidates on Election Day." The column at issue was published three days before Election Day. Further, the column didn't make "scores of unsupported and obviously false accusations." It didn't make "scores" of assertions of any kind and the author supported her comments as well as any and better than many. So, there might be some lying going on here, but we didn't do it.
