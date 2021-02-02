President Joe Biden campaigned on unity. In the first two weeks in office, he has signed about 40 executive orders, going around Congress and the American people. He's not trying to do the will of the American people, instead he's enforcing his will.
So much for unity.
America voted for change. In my opinion, here's some of the change I think we will see: Fuel prices will rise. The price of gasoline has increased almost 40 cents a gallon since the election. Personal income taxes will rise. Nothing is free, the working people pay for everything.
Corporate taxes will increase, which will cause layoffs, and jobs will be going back to China.
Our borders will become non-existent bringing in crime, drugs and gangs.
I hope I'm wrong, but if any of this happens, remember how you voted. May God bless America.
Raymond Summers
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.