On Dec. 1 on the way to the Fertitta family reunion hosted by Tilman Fertitta at The San Luis, we opted for the ferry. What a huge mistake. It took my wife and I five hours to get from Bolivar Peninsula to The San Luis.
On the other hand, I recently read in The Daily News about how the downtown merchants are putting up Christmas lights to entice visitors and shoppers. If the ferry problem isn't worked out, who wants to come?
Another problem at the landing was all the many cars that got through ahead of those in line. These people flashed some yellow card and were waved through. I was told that anyone can get one of those yellow cards, and obviously people are doing that — leaving the rest of us literally at a standstill.
It will be a long time before we even consider returning to Galveston.
Joseph Fertitta Culotta
Marksville, Louisiana
