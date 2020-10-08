I’ve learned that sometimes where you live physically, your heart remains in your former residence. That’s as it is with me. My body walks around Dallas while my soul and heart hover, angel style, around Galveston.
I’ve known Roger “Bo” Quiroga for decades. I was grown when he was a prominent athlete at Ball High School. I watched him progress in the business world up the ladder to the CEO of University National Bank, to the president of two successive Galveston banks.
I was one of the 50,000 or so who watched him say to Galvestonians that if he were elected mayor, he could rescue the city from falling into bankruptcy. We voted for him three successive terms; six years all totaled. He kept his promise.
Bo is in a heated race for mayor once again. Both candidates are excellent. But I’m of the school that it makes more sense to vote for the successfully experienced over the inexperienced when you can. And this time you can.
Please vote for Roger “Bo” Quiroga.
Bill Cherry
Dallas
