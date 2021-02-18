I was so saddened to read of William Johnson's death ("Master gardener, Daily News columnist, William Johnson dies at 70," The Daily News, Feb. 16).
His columns were always a highlight of the week since you knew that you would be getting sound horticultural and gardening advice delivered with warmth and wisdom; and his leadership of the Galveston County Master Gardener's program will continue to benefit Galveston County for decades to come.
We're all richer for Johnson's scientific knowledge, his dedication to our community and his generous spirit.
Thank you, Johnson. May you rest in peace.
Charles Scoville
Clear Lake Shores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.