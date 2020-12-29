The news media has spent little energy reporting the irrational usage of tax dollars in the COVID/Ominibus Bill.
Note: Pet projects galore; $40 million to Tibet for water and refugees; $10 million for gender programs in Pakistan; funding for gender inequality in statues; $193 million for HIV/AIDS workers to buy/insure official vehicles; $130 million to assess invasive species; $40 million added to the last $25 million for the closed Kennedy Center; $700 million for the Sudan; funding to India's military; funding to build border walls in Syria and other areas; and millions of dollars for other garbage.
Do we want our taxes expatriated?
The bill's non-COVID related apportionment crushes taxpayers. Congress had six hours to read before signing it. Nancy Pelosi has said pass it now and read it later.
Let's hope the news outlets will soon report in a non-partisan manner. Let's hope the American people wake up to the subversive movement to "transform America."
Ellen Christie
Galveston
(1) comment
Newt Gingrich and a Republican Congress gave President Clinton a line item veto which led to a balanced budget but the Supreme Court did not like it (See Clinton v. City of New York -1998).
President Donald Trump gave Congress a line by line list of items that should be removed from the Omnibus Bill. Pelosi did not act on it.
The Presidential line item veto should be re-explored. If it takes a Constitutional Amendment so be it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.