In America, people are placed in jail for nonviolent crimes and are victims to an unjust prison system. Inmates don’t receive the tools they need to return to normal life. Politicians need to work on prison reform, so inmates can change and pursue a life without crime.
There are several problems that plague America's prison system. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, more than 2 million people live behind bars. Many inmates also have not completed their education and are illiterate. The money that's being used to punish these inmates can instead be used to ease them into society and educate them.
Norway has an effective prison system that could benefit America. Norway prison guards treat inmates as equals and inmates are offered classes like yoga and cooking. This is effective because there was a 2.6 percent decrease in crime reports in one year.
Many criminals believe that they must keep committing crime for reasons like protection and money, and Norway shows them there's a life beyond crime.
To make America a stronger country, we must create change. I urge politicians across America to consider prison/justice reform and help improve our society.
Rhea Khettry
League City
