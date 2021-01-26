The members of our body of governance, Department of Justice and military have sworn to uphold the U.S. Constitution and defend the American people against all threats, foreign and domestic.
The mainstream media has hidden or failed to report anything that would present a negative image of Joe Biden and the Orwellian actors that are pulling his strings and their unconstitutional pursuits.
Ask yourself: Is it unreasonable to want the country to be energy independent? OK to destroy small businesses with taxes? Do we need big tech mandating First Amendment rights, eliminating free speech and free thought?
Can the republic survive when leaders command America was never great? Do citizens really hate so completely they will give up honor and moral obligation to our great country to feed that hate? When hollow words of unity and healing present actions of retribution and destructive policies, are we as a people better off?
I'm tired of being called a racist, Nazi, white supremacist and deplorable, and I'm proud to be a conservative! I love my country, and I will protect it with my life.
George Christie
Galveston
