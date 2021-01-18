How ironic. The picture on the front page of The Daily News on Jan. 15 shows Judge Mark Henry presenting a box of face masks to Jim Molina with none of them wearing a mask ("Even with vaccines, maskless days are far away, experts say," The Daily News, Jan. 15).
David Hyde
Galveston
Mr. Hyde, the two others in the picture (Jim Molina and Kevin Kiersh) do not seem disturbed by his lack of a mask and aren't wearing masks either. Why is this bothering you? Oh, you just wanted to see your name in the paper. "Look, Look! My names in the paper! YEAH!"
