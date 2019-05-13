In response to the letter by Gary Miller ("Liberals can only yap about nixing Electoral College," The Daily News, May 9): Miller often spews out useless thoughts in the opinion section, and I just shake my head in disbelief.
In this case, the irony and ignorance he displays is beyond belief. Does Miller even realize his words literally make no sense in accusing Democrats needing non-citizens to vote (non-citizens cannot vote and there has been no evidence to show they've been voting) in order to win elections, while the GOP has mastered the art of stealing elections through gerrymandering districts, which federal judges all over the nation are now ruling unconstitutional, voter suppression laws, and illegal and tax dollar wasting investigations of voting irregularities that don't exist?
Of course the biggest irony of his words is the obvious fact that, without the Electoral College, George W. Bush wouldn't have won his election and Trump wouldn't have won his. So, who's really stealing elections? It calls for a huge face palm.
Daniel Hochman
Galveston
