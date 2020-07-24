The League City Police Department's leadership has created and encouraged a culture that celebrates killing fellow residents.
How else to explain not only the continued employment, but the promotion (to assistant chief no less), of a 27-year police officer that posts controversial memes on his social media pages ("Facebook posts prompt inquiry into League City new assistant chief," The Daily News, July 21).
Posts that were “liked” by other employees of the same city. Posts that detailed shooting speeders and running over protesters. These were not posts made by a rookie. Anthony Hera had been a police officer for over 20 years by this time.
We deserve answers from Chief Gary Ratliff.
Teresa Kumelski
League City
