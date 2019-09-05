When you look at all the real estate in Texas City and surrounding areas, they're being invaded and seized by these house flippers and out-of-town landlords.
These individuals come in here and rig and patch these dwellings to sucker some family into the unit for a fast dollar, regardless of what the standard building codes are.
Why are these investors not upheld to the same expectations as a resident that does any type of repair on their own house? If permits are required, and you must be bonded through the city, why are these flippers not held accountable to these same rules?
Why can't any of our inspectors or even so-called "code enforcers" just ride around, and if they see something, say something? This city has more going on than just all the new subdivisions out by Interstate 45 or the levee.
If we want to deter crime and any type of problems from trouble makers, the first step is to take pride in our city, and let's make everybody equal in expectations and standards that we invest time and effort into creating, otherwise this town is going to continue "flipping down the drain."
Joseph Everett
Texas City
I would like some specific examples of what the concern here is. It seems like renovation of distressed properties is for the overall good of the community. Is Mr Everett happy with what is the status quo and fearing a gentrification of otherwise blighted property? Seems like any investment in these neighborhoods would be seen as a positive. Not a negative.
