I hope I wasn't the only one glad about reading the story about the feral hog getting away from a humane slaughter ("Fugitive feral pig evades police capture," The Daily News, March 19).
I know they can be a terror to people's lawns but they, along with many other types of wildlife, are being chased from their habitat by the constant development of their former territories. Mankind keeps encroaching on their territory to make way for more housing, hotels or shopping centers. Every time I see a billboard broadcasting the start of a new development of some type, I feel a sense of sadness. Is it their fault they're running out of room?
I read recently about the number of species that will be gone in 20 years, and it's shocking. The rainforests are being cut down, which is home to thousands of birds and other assorted wildlife. Eventually, there will be no place for wildlife if we keep going this route. I guess the owners of the properties being established will be happy though as they keep getting richer and richer.
So, to the feral hog that got away, I'm glad you won't end up on somebody's plate for supper. Live a long life if mankind will let you.
Stephen Tobleman
La Marque
