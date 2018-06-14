Carol Hollaway has my vote for the Galveston City Council District 5 race, and if you live in the district, I hope you will join me in electing her. I served on the city’s planning commission with Carol, and I know her to be among that commission’s most thoughtful, responsive and technically astute members.
Carol would bring superb competencies to her role on city council relative to hazard mitigation, neighborhood improvement, and controlling costs of living on the island, along with excellent research skills and a commitment to engaging district residents in civic issues that are important to us all.
Carol’s knowledge, experience and transparency advancing policies to promote smart growth in the context of our fragile barrier island environment would be a great benefit to all Galveston citizens. Carol understands well the issues facing Galveston and district 5 in particular, having long held her homestead in the district as a 25-year neighbor to the residents who would elect her and a 40-year resident of the island.
Voters in the district are fortunate for the opportunity to elect a candidate who will bring such excellent qualifications and attentive care for her community to her service on council.
Kristopher Benson
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.