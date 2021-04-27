As a critical observer of the Texas Legislature for over 50 years, I'm convinced that this one is the most senseless one yet. They're attempting to pass restrictive voting measures based on a known, proven lie. Since 2005, 94 million votes have been cast in Texas elections with only 174 cases of fraud prosecuted, so that's about .000005 percent.
Even our indicted Republican Attorney General's office has investigated only 17 cases of fraud after over 7 million votes were cast in the 2020 election.
Additionally, they're trying to pass a law allowing permit-less open carry of a deadly weapon under the guise of constitutionality and reduction in gun violence. Really? What syllogism or body of research did they use to come to the conclusion that more guns and freedom will lower violence? Don't they know that we already lead the modern world in the number of privately owned guns and gun deaths?
Maybe they were inspired by the source of their campaign contributions.
Jerome Bourgeois
League City
(1) comment
"They're attempting to pass restrictive voting measures based on a known, proven lie."
This premise is wrong.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.