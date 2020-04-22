I thank the nurses and staff on Unit 10-B at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston who helped my wife and I marry.
My wife and I want to thank you for our wedding. Special thanks to Nicole Young and Judge Mike Nelson, thank you sir. Your kindness and professionalism are appreciated.
James Gorton
Texas City
