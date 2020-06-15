In response to the commentary by Blake Earle ("Confederate courthouse monument must come down," The Daily News, June 13): Come on people, it's just a piece of art just like many statues around the island. I have passed by it many times and didn't even know what it was about.
I would venture to say that 99 percent of the people who see it don't even know it's a Confederate statue. If it's the inscription you don't like then remove it — but let art stand.
Carl Boudoin
Texas City
