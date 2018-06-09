The editorial ("June 6, 1944: A pivotal day in the world's history," The Daily News, June 6) was excellent even if repeated. It is very important to me for two reasons. I was drafted in 1945 into the Navy when I was 18 and served for 18 months, though not in combat. I knew on D-Day I would go into the military but did not know in what category. The second reason is that on D-Day 1944, I was starting at Texas A&M University, and it was the first day of classes.
My class of 1948 was then known as the D-Day class and I have not forgotten it. The rest of my life started then — 74 years ago.
Ray Holbrook
Santa Fe
