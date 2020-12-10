I think that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton may be trying to win/buy a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.
And, it seems he knows exactly how to win favors from the fellow crook. The shameless Texas attorney general, and the equally shameless lame-duck president have this in common, they're both criminals and losers.
In 41 days Joseph R. Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States and with Vice President Kamala Harris by his side; they will work for all Americans and uphold democracy.
Virginia Stone
Galveston
