Although I no longer reside on the island (I am a BOI, born on the island), and my vote isn't legit, Craig Brown for mayor is. Brown has already proven himself as the viable candidate for the job.
He stepped into the job after Jim Yarbrough took an early leave without missing a beat. During the heavy hurricane season, I watched him poised and efficient, keeping Galveston and the county informed. He’s already proven to be a strong but gentle leader with integrity and fairness. He has shown that his agenda as mayor is for all the people of Galveston, not special interest groups.
Moving forward and not looking backward, he's the leader for Galveston.
Deborah Harrell-Feaster
Texas City
