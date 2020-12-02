Please join me in voting for Jennifer Lawrence for mayor of Dickinson. She's an engineer and grew up in Dickinson and knows all the issues. She runs a business that has a budget the size of Dickinson that employs 60 people. She knows her stuff. She will do a great job and is highly qualified.
She's by far the most qualified candidate.
Her opponent voted to keep the city administrator. So, that was an example of bad decision-making. Of course he voted to fire him later, but all this mess could've been prevented if he would've made the correct decision in the first place. He's not qualified to be mayor.
The choice is very clear. Vote for Lawrence for progress that Dickinson needs.
Early voting is now underway through Dec. 11 and Election Day is Dec. 15.
Bill Latimer
Dickinson
Bill, I’m curious about one thing. If my voting to keep the city administrator employed was an example of bad decision making, why do you support a candidate that stated she would not vote to remove him if elected?
Of course, she changed her position later to support firing him.
