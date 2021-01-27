Democracy and decency prevailed.
Our four-year national nightmare ended at 11:01 p.m. Central Standard Time on Jan. 20.
Let the healing begin.
George Thomas Parsons III
Galveston
It's too early for April Fools jokes. George Thomas Parsons III.
There is no healing with all the hatred spewed by Democrats.
Do you really like with what's going on?
Caravans of thousands heading for the US border and the Border Patrol can do nothing to stop the drug trafficking, sex trafficking, child trafficking not to mention many are carrying the plague into Texas.
The loss of thousands of jobs.
The murder of innocents through abortion in this country and overseas now funded by tax dollars.
Dissing our Canadian allies by stopping the Keystone Pipeline.
etc, etc. etc.
You may like this but most Americans think it's HELL !!!!
