I was taken aback when I saw that President Trump visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta wearing a red cap. I don't believe this cap proudly displayed the presidential seal in the front. I recall many other presidents, from both parties, sporting baseball caps with our beautiful presidential seal when they made public visits related to national crises.
Why was President Trump not wearing the official symbol of the leader of the country? This symbol gives us solace, fortitude and energy to fight the enemy of our people regardless of its provenance.
I can speculate why, and an extreme answer suggests that it was a shameful act of campaigning. An unlikely view, given it requires self-awareness in that, given the popular vote loss in 2016, maybe he believe he doesn't deserve to wear this cap, and perhaps a more forgiving view suggests deep ignorance of the consequences of his actions.
Mariano A. Garcia-Blanco
Galveston
(1) comment
Why was President Trump not wearing a baseball cap with an American seal on it? First of all you asked the wrong question in my opinion. You should have asked why Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senate Minority Leader stood on the steps of the Highest Court in this country and OVERTLY, and PUBLICLY threaten two members of that court with harm if they did not rule in the DEMOCRATS' favor on abortion! That! ...That is a far better question for an American to ask concerning the welfare of this FREE, Democratic Nation! If all anyone is concerned about is what this President wore on his head to a meeting juxtapose to all the spying on citizens, falsifying FISA WARRANTS, with intentions to wiretap & spy on American Citizens, conspiring to commit FRAUD, to be used to impeach A duly elected President by the people, then we all can see just how LOW DOWN, & ROTTEN, we as a nation has evolved to! Don't let me start on Joe O'BIDEN, & CRAZY BERNIE!!! One wants IRAN to take over AMERICA and the other Wants China, or CUBA to take us! My advice is to get use to Trump Diesel, for he is going to be around for awhile. I cannot believe this. With all that Is going on, with all the good this President has accomplished, even while being back-stabbed by the FBI, CIA, NSI, CNN, MSNBC, The DEEP STATE, & a crooked JUSTICE DEPARTMENT, the hate from outside America, and the Venomous Hatred from within America ..has never ceased! There is definitely a spiritual reason why Trump is being successful against all odds, and against whatever obstacles or obstructions which comes, and that is: "Nobody can hurt who God is helping, and Nobody can curse who God is BLESSING!" Nobody has to believe me, and grankly I dont care,... just tell me, why Evil hearted, Hateful Traitors with the most sophisticated COUNTER-INTELLIGENCE, networks, most advanced spies, most money, and the best RESOURCES the world has to offer....could not bring down ONE man? In fact I want to ask that question out loud!!!!Lastly, if anyone thinks this CORAVIRUS, is going to do what everything else the enemy has wrought against this man failed to do,.... forget it! Not a chance! Just lay back and play it cool like "COOL HAND LUKE"... and when TRUMP invites me to come help calibrate his reelection in November, I will see if I can get extra tickets!
