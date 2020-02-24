In response to the commentary by James Templer ("The elephant that's no longer in the room," The Daily News, Feb. 20): Neither the Republicans nor the Democrats want to obey the Constitution. Both want the Constitution to obey them. Both want security over freedom. Ben Franklin said if you want security over freedom you will get neither one. This is the direction we're headed toward.
Abraham Lincoln did keep the union together, but it's different now. Under the new union the central government is all powerful. This replaced the union in which the Constitution was the final authority.
Two examples: Neither abortion nor marriage is found in the Constitution. The 10th Amendment says if a power isn't given to the central government it belongs to the states or the people. The Supreme Court has no legal right to rule on either one.
Robert Hart
Hitchcock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.