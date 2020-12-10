Please vote for Rachel McAdam for League City Council in the runoff election on Dec. 15.
McAdam has a 12-year record of responsible leadership as a school principal. She has the experience building strong partnerships that are required to provide her school with needed resources within budget.
McAdam will add value to the League City Council by calmly and competently applying her successful skill sets to critical issues facing League City. The central issue around which all other critical issues revolve is the dire need for smart comprehensive growth planning.
The critical issues revolving around growth include making smart development decisions, traffic management, effective drainage plans, quality of life amenities such as parks and recreation, and supporting police and firefighters with needed resources to facilitate public safety as the city grows.
McAdam is solution oriented and will focus on increasing communications, transparency and accountability of local government.
Throughout McAdam's campaign, she has risen above partisan political bickering, and she has remained dedicated to fairly representing all League City residents.
Please join me in voting for McAdam — a leader, an educator and a mother.
Diane Turski
League City
