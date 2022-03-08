The Department of Defense is replacing an oil-fueled power plant serving an Alaskan naval base and local community with a new technology nuclear power plant that could make wind and solar obsolete. It’ll be safer, cleaner and cheaper than any other energy producer.

Using no cooling water, it can’t vent anything radioactive, it can’t catch fire or explode and reactor meltdown isn’t possible. Ceramic-coated fuel controls maximum temperature. Heat transfer uses helium, which can’t become radioactive.

Price per kilowatt hour may be less than 20 percent of solar, and fresh fuel may last 20 years with the spent fuel being valuable.

Gary Miller

Texas City

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Alaska is a long way from here.

"Green Hydrogen International (GHI) has unveiled its plans to create the world’s largest green hydrogen production and storage hub in South Texas.

"The 60-gigawatt green hydrogen city project will be powered by wind and solar power with additional renewable energy drawn from the ERCOT grid during periods of low prices and will utilize its own salt cavern for storage. The 60GW hydrogen hub would have the capacity to generate over 2.5 billion kilograms of green hydrogen per year. The project is centered around a hydrogen storage facility in the Piedras Pintas Salt Dome located in Duval County with pipelines to the port cities of Corpus Christi and Brownsville on the Mexico border.

"The pipelines will deliver the green hydrogen to port cities, where it will be turned into green ammonia, sustainable aviation fuel, and other products, or delivered by pipeline directly to hydrogen power plants and other users around the state.

"The green hydrogen production is expected to begin by 2026, with the first phase consisting of 2GW of production and two storage caverns at the Piedras Pintas salt dome. Eventually, over 50 caverns can be created at the Piedras Pintas salt dome, providing up to 6TWh of energy storage and turning the dome into a major green hydrogen storage hub.

"GHI says it is exploring several possible end-uses for its hydrogen, including sustainable rocket fuel, clean aviation fuel, green ammonia for fertilizer production, export to Asia, or as a natural gas substitute in power plants."

https://www.inceptivemind.com/ghi-worlds-largest-green-hydrogen-plant-south-texas/23583/

Carlos Ponce

The micro reactor has been in the works for installation since 2018.

https://www.nei.org/CorporateSite/media/filefolder/resources/reports-and-briefs/Road-map-micro-reactors-department-defense-201810.pdf

"Micro-reactors are capable of supplying energy to a wide range of DoD installations, and are particularly well suited to power and heat remote domestic military bases that are a critical part of the national security infrastructure. Remote domestic military bases typically have significant energy needs and high electricity costs."

