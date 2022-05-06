I don’t know if Robert Nuzum ("Vote against Galveston ISD's bond proposals," The Daily News, May 5) doesn’t understand school property taxes or if he distorted the information on purpose — but here’s the rest of the story.
Galveston ISD accounts for 47 percent of Galveston‘s property taxes because the state legislature will not allow the district to lower your school taxes. There's a tax floor of 96 cents, lowest in the county by over 25 cents; that’s how Robin Hood/recapture works. The city, rightfully so, lowers their taxes as values go up. The district can’t.
Bonds are required by the Texas Education Agency to fund construction and 100 percent of bond money stays in Galveston — not part of Robin Hood.
Those 65 and older with homestead on their property will not pay a penny more of property tax — that’s a fact. The exception he mentions would be a significant major renovation to a home, like adding on another bedroom and bathroom, not repairs and minor renovations.
The district has sold several properties recently and this bond will allow for consolidation of schools and a smaller “footprint” to sell more property.
His “golden goose” that out-of-towners will stop buying second homes that cost $1 million to $2 million because the property taxes go up 10 cents, I think we can all agree he’s wrong.
