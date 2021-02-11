As a new resident of Galveston, let me first thank all my new neighbors for the warm welcome I've received here. This island is truly special.
My second reason for writing is to let your readers know that state Rep. Kyle Biedermann just introduced HB 1359 in the Texas Legislature. I know we're all sick of the national news, but this is something special. It's the bill that will put the TEXIT question before Texans as early as November.
It's not a declaration of independence — it's simply asking if Texans should be able to decide their own destiny. I think our state Rep. Mayes Middleton may be on the fence on this bill. A gentle nudge from his constituents in Galveston might help.
And, the Texas Nationalist Movement website has tons of good information about this intriguing question.
Cathy Cloud
Galveston
(1) comment
Tell you what, you and the Texicans can secede with everything west of I-35. The rest of us will stay here and be Americans.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.